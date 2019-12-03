It’s a Joyful Holiday Weekend in Calistoga!

Hop on the Holly Trolley during Calistoga Holiday Village and enjoy the 24th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade December 6-7, 2019

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring your friends and family to Calistoga’s winter wonderland on Friday, December 6 and Saturday December 7 for a fun-filled weekend packed with holiday festivities. The celebration begins Friday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m. with face painting, wreath and ornament making plus lots of fun for the kids at the Holiday Village Tree Lighting, presented by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and the City of Calistoga. Enjoy house-made gumbo from Evangeline, beverages and holiday treats from the Holy Assumption Monastery plus a terrific selection of Calistoga wines to sip on in the Calistoga Winegrowers’ North Pole Wine Garden. After the tree lighting, be ready to share your wish list with Santa Claus who has his own booth for photos!

Shops along the main street will stay open until 8:00 p.m. so you can kick off your holiday shopping and hop on the Holly Trolley for a complimentary Holiday Lights Tour of decorated neighborhoods. The Holly Trolley will be picking up and dropping off at the Holiday Village, at the corner of Washington and Lincoln.

On Saturday, December 7, rain or shine, enjoy the 24th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade in a procession down Lincoln Avenue that begins at 7:00 p.m. Be dazzled by the whimsical sights and sounds as 60 unique tractors, floats and farm equipment dance through downtown Calistoga. Discover why the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade has been nominated in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Holiday Parades.

The Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade is an authentic representation of Calistoga's agricultural heritage and is supported by community residents and businesses. The parade is sponsored in part by Laura Michael Wines, Belkorp Ag, Joseph Cellars, Nadalie, Napa Valley Vintners, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, Resort at 400 Silverado Trail, Illumination Technologies California, Von Strasser Family of Wines, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Café Sarafornia, Twin Pine Casino & Hotel, Calistoga Realty, Silverado ACE Hardware, Best Western PLUS Stevenson Manor, Pestoni Ranch, Sterling Vineyards, Davis Estates, Carlin Cottages, Knight's Bridge Winery, LPS Ventures, The Bergson, Petrified Forest Vineyards, Regina's Heavenly Treats, Bella Bakery & Café, Studio on Main and Romeo Vineyards & Cellars.

The city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its natural geothermal waters, popular spas, relaxed atmosphere, adventures hiking and biking trails, wide variety of wineries and great dining. For online information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga: www.VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalistogaVisitors, Twitter @VisitCalistoga and Instagram @VisitCalistoga.



