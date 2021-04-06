The New Director of Onboarding and Advisor Relationships Stephanie Brand, at Vanderbilt Financial Group
Vanderbilt Financial Group is proud to announce the new Director of Onboarding and Advisor Relationships, Stephanie Brand!WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group is proud to announce that Stephanie Brand has joined the firm as the Director of Onboarding and Advisor Relationships. With an extensive background in wealth management, Stephanie brings 20 years of experience. Stephanie currently holds the Series 7, 63, and 65 FINRA exams and is also appointed by the State of New York as a licensed Notary Public.
Stephanie started her career as a Private Banker at The First National Bank of Long Island and shortly after she was recruited to Smith Barney, where she started her 15-year career as a Registered Senior Wealth Management Associate. Stephanie has had the honor of working directly alongside several of Forbes listed top 100 Financial Advisors in New York State and has personally transitioned many of their business with over a 90% success rate. As a result, she has gained an extensive amount of knowledge in onboarding, business development, and customer service as well as having the privilege of working at some of the world's largest wealth management firms such as; Smith Barney, UBS Financial Services, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Merrill Lynch.
Stephanie's primary focus will be the successful onboarding of all new advisors that join Vanderbilt. Her extensive industry experience will help ensure a smooth and frictionless transition for all new Vanderbilt advisors. She also brings the highest level of service and satisfaction for new and existing advisors which will be instrumental in her role of Advisor Relationship management.
"Vanderbilt has seen record-breaking growth for the past few years and we are grateful to have that continue in 2021. Stephanie has been brought in to assist and manage VFG's process with onboarding and ensure the highest level of service for all of our valued advisors" - Joe Trifiletti, VFG President
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for its commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the third year in a row, in 2020.
