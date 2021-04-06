Institute of Space Commerce Helps Launch Award-Winning Doc “The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O’Neill”
Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) Partners with Multiverse Media Group to help Launch award-winning Documentary Film
The High Frontier” as winner of its Space Achievement Award for Documentary feature film, for covering one of the most pivotal visionaries who mapped a future of humanity as a multiplanetary species”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC), in partnerships with Multiverse Media Group and the Space Channel, announces its participation and support in the launch of the online premiere of the award-winning documentary film “The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O’Neill” on April 17.
— Elias de Andrade
Who was Dr. Gerard K. O’Neill? O’Neill was an American physicist, inventor, and space activist best known for writing the 1977 book, “The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space.” The book details how humans could build rotating space habitats in low-Earth orbit using a design he called the “O’Neill Cylinder.” The habitat could recreate Earth’s gravity and would house millions of people for work and play, eventually solving the major concerns facing Earth such as hunger, overpopulation, dwindling resources, and war. His book and activism launched the movement to the global stage, forever inspiring a generation of free thinkers, space leaders, and altering the course of American space industry forever. Dr. O’Neill passed in 1992 from Leukemia, but his vision still lives on thanks to the “Gerry’s Kids,” those who were inspired by Dr. O’Neill and keep his vision alive today.
According to Elias de Andrade, Deputy Director at the Institute of Space Commerce, the Institute named “The High Frontier” as winner of its Space Achievement Award for Full Length Documentary feature film, for covering one of the most pivotal visionaries who mapped a future of humanity as a multiplanetary species.”
Top Billed Cast: Dr. Gerard K. O’Neill, Tasha O’Neill, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Isaac Asimov, Freeman Dyson, Arthur C. Clarke, Johnny Carson, Dan Rather, Frank White, Rick Tumlinson, Peter Diamandis.
View the Trailer for the film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuYKGOBTTig
REGISTER FOR THE FREE PREMIER HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-frontier-global-premiere-tickets-145136546317
to view this one-time free online live global premiere of “The High Frontier”, a documentary film tribute and exploration into the untold story of space pioneer, Dr. Gerard K. O’Neill.
This online global premiere of “The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O’Neill” on April 17th, 2021 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on spacechannel.com, or platforms where you can find Space Channel including PLEX, RADtv, and TCL Channels App. The movie will also be available in “theater mode” on the RADtv Playstation app. The film will be released for online VOD the following day, April 18th, 2021.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
https://change.space
About Multiverse Media Group
Multiverse Media Group LLC is a global media company founded by space industry leader Dylan Taylor focusing on space exploration, science and technology. It is the parent company of several media related operating subsidiaries, including Multiverse Publishing LLC, the publisher of leading authors including Frank White, Multiverse Communications LLC, the parent company to the Ad Astra Dinners, space philosophy site 2211.world and the space news and analytics platform NewSpace Global. www.multiversemediagroupllc.com
Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. From advances in space technology and exploration to commerce, policy and community issues in low earth orbit, they provide a front-row seat to the latest happenings in the final frontier via news, live coverage, movies and exclusive events. www.spacechannel.com
Michael Potter
Free Radical Productions
email us here