Celebrity Chefs & Food Psychologists Team Up on Saturday, April 10th to “Boost Your Mood with Food-Pandemic Edition”
Food Network and PBS' Ellie Krieger, Diane Kochilas and Dr. Sarah Ballou discuss how a healthy diet and self-care boosts your immune system and alleviate stress
Even basic pantry ingredients--a can of beans, frozen spinach, some whole grain pasta-- can be turned into a healthy and tasty meal.”NEWTON, MA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newton, MA...Ellie Krieger, James Beard award winning Dietitian, Chef, Author, and star of Food Network’s “Healthy Appetite” and PBS’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food”, Diane Kochilas, Chef, Author, and star of the PBS Series, “My Greek Table”, Dr. Sarah Ballou, Director of the GI Psychology Service and Assistant Professor in Medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School, and the non-profit, Foodicine Health announce that they have teamed up to address the stress associated with the health, financial, and social issues resulting from the COVID pandemic in a virtual event titled, “Boost Your Mood With Food-Pandemic Edition”. This exciting virtual event and cooking demonstration will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 12:00 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). During the event, live from Athens Greece, Chef Kochilis will provide a cooking demonstration on the Mediterranean Diet.
The event will discuss pandemic related stress and suggest dietary measures to boost your immune system and overall health, as well as a cooking demonstration, including:
An open discussion of the many stressors of COVID 19, from extended quarantines to the elusive work-family life balance to home schooling and food and financial insecurity.
Why self-care is so important during unsettling times. Although it’s easy to grab processed or pre-packaged foods off the shelf for a quick fix, why that behavior may be sabotaging your diet and affecting your overall health. How to make better food choices that will help alleviate stress and binge eating.
How the Mediterranean Diet, one of the most recommended diets for improved health, is easier to integrate into your lifestyle than you may think. The cooking demonstration will show how to master easy to make recipes for your family that are full of flavor and your best bets for shopping for fresh produce on a budget.
“The COVID pandemic has resulted in the loss of our familiar routines of work, school, and social activities as well as, in many cases, our financial livelihoods. Needless to say, the stress associated with these unwelcome changes and attempts at balance can be overwhelming. In stressful times, it is easy to let our diet take a back role,” noted Harriet Diamond, CEO of Foodicine Health. “The goal of this event is to let people know that by eating right, not falling into poor dietary habits, and implementing just a few small positive steps into their routines, they can make a big impact on their overall health and well-being during these times.”
“In the Greek culture, food is about socializing…to sit down to eat means to sit down and eat with others. However, joining friends and family for a meal has been difficult during these unusual times,” said Diane Kochilas. “But everyone loves a good meal and if it combines health and indulgence, it makes us feel good inside and out. I look forward to sharing some of my ‘go-to’ recipes that are family favorites.”
“Even basic pantry ingredients--a can of beans, frozen spinach, some whole grain pasta-- can be turned into a healthy and tasty meal,” noted Ellie Krieger. “Often people think that eating healthier means big budgets and lots of pots and pans but it’s not the case – we’re going to talk about healthy enhancements to family favorites that use may items already in your kitchen.”
“It’s no surprise that the pandemic has impacted people’s emotions and caused high levels of stress,” said Dr. Sarah Ballou. “Last May, we conducted a study on stress in the pandemic and the highest levels were reported in individuals ranging from 35-49 years of age.” She added, “Given the longevity of the pandemic and the many developments that have occurred since last spring, I would anticipate even higher levels now. My goal participating in this workshop is to help people to understand that they are not alone despite the isolation and that there are ways to help reduce stress. The first step is to recognize when you are under stress, something we’ve come to take for granted.”
“From Greece to New York City and Boston we wanted to bring a rich and diverse virtual experience to our workshop participants that combines health, wellness and tips for healthier living,” noted Dr. Jacqueline Wolf. “We hope this workshop will be the intersection of education and health and are honored that Diane, Ellie and Sarah share our mission to build a greater awareness of the importance of diet, reducing stress and living a healthier life.”
For more information or to register for the April 10, 2021 workshop click HERE. The fee for this workshop is $15.00. Unable to join on April 10th but still interested in the workshop? All registered participants will receive a private link to the event for on-demand viewing.
