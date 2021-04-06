Signature Classical Collection on High Definition Music Card from Alexander Golberg Jero
Classical Music Collection featuring DTS-HD Master Audio Surround Sound is Now available to Download from High Definition Music Card arriving soon at Amazon.
Each individual sound can have its unique location in 3-Dimensional Space”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Goldberg Jero, the known innovator of music and sound, is going forward with his development of the High Definition Music Card technology. This technology now features download capabilities and allows users to enjoy his magnificent 40-disc classical collections previously released on Blu-Ray Audio.
— Alexander Golberg Jero
For those who are not yet familiar with High Definition Music Card, you should know that the High Definition Music Card is a product for delivering High Definition Surround music content to the mass market. This product utilizes a USB connection for personal computers and Blu-Ray players with sound reproduction through Surround Sound Systems as well as stereos and headphones.
Alexander Goldberg Jero has become widely known for his innovations in the music industry, particularly when it comes to the surround sound experience. He became known for offering a totally immersive experiences, one that captures the wonder of the fans of these classical music masterpieces. The High Definition Music Download Card was inspired by his desire to take this same musical experience to all music fans at home. Music wasn’t meant to be just listened to; it’s supposed to be an experience that the listener takes in.
This music material was specifically produced for surround sound reproductions, which is why the home theater audience will find this collection very valuable as well as any other listener who would like to enjoy exceptional audio quality. Whether you have a 7.1 system or just a stereo headphones, your expectations for stellar quality music will be met. This collection is compiled from the most memorable and beloved classical masterpieces: Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Wagner, Mahler, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Shostakovich are just a few names of the musical geniuses featured in this collection. The Music Card itself consists of a graphically impressive menu, with the links to download tracks and complete albums as well as educational videos about composers and particular music works. The link to the playback software player is included and easy to download and install. Also, there is an option to download the ISO image file and burn it to BD-R disc to play on Blu-Ray player.
From a creative and listening point of view, it is incredibly interesting and amazing to experience a completely adopted surround mix that can be equally enjoyed in both in stereo and in surround. The secret is in reverberation techniques that was applied on each individual surround channel in order to balance both stereo and surround sound perception as well as to avoid face cancellation. But ideally 7.1 set-up was the reference for the highest user.
Many musical masterpieces of these collection were digitally remastered from original analog masters.
During this very comprehensive work, which actually took several year, many of these works’ sounds were transformed into a more modern and new song. Taking this music experience to 3D is really offers you something that you can cherish and behold. Alexander is reporting that production and design of the new Signature Classical Collection on High Definition Music Download Card is complete and will be available on Amazon in a few weeks in April.
Alexander Golberg Jero
MediaInVision
+1 424-335-9808
email us here