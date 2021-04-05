Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/4/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Cameron Laundry                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: Kyle Sykes

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/4/21 at approximately 7:30pm Vermont State Police

received a call about a driver operating their vehicle erratically on Route 5 in

Hartland. The vehicle was located and Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Cameron Laundry was

under the influence of intoxicants. Laundry was taken into custody and

transported to Hartford Police Department for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/21, 1:30pm           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

