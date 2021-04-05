Royalton Barracks // DUI, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201039
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/4/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Hartland
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Cameron Laundry
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: Kyle Sykes
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/4/21 at approximately 7:30pm Vermont State Police
received a call about a driver operating their vehicle erratically on Route 5 in
Hartland. The vehicle was located and Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop.
Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Cameron Laundry was
under the influence of intoxicants. Laundry was taken into custody and
transported to Hartford Police Department for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/21, 1:30pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov