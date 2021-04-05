Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 21B300879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/04/2021 at 2200 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ Exit 3
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS/ Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Cody J. Clark
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation. Investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Cody J. Clark had a criminally suspended driver's license. Clark also had an active arrest warrant for a previous failure to appear on a criminal DLS charge.
Clark was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Clark was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0930 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on warrant
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
