Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B300879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 04/04/2021 at 2200 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ Exit 3

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Cody J. Clark                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation. Investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Cody J. Clark had a criminally suspended driver's license. Clark also had an active arrest warrant for a previous failure to appear on a criminal DLS charge.

 

Clark was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Clark was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0930 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on warrant    

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Arrest on Warrant

