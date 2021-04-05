Raven Releases Raven Desktop, Providing Workflow Optimization and Seamless Scanning to PC and Mac Computers
Raven is excited to announce the release of Raven Desktop, a seamless all-in-one scanning application for Windows PC and Mac computers.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven, the leader in standalone document scanners, is excited to announce the release of Raven Desktop, a seamless all-in-one scanning application for Windows PC and Mac computers.
Raven Desktop works with all Raven Scanner models and connects to scanners via a USB or wireless connection. Raven Desktop allows users to scan directly to folders on their computer, mapped network drives, email or cloud destinations. “We wanted to provide a computer-based application that provides an intuitive and easy-to-use interface that customers have really enjoyed on our scanner touchscreen application” said Raven CEO, Stefan Diasti.
Raven Desktop is free and works on Windows PC as well as MacOS with a single installation of the application and all required drivers to connect to any Raven Scanner. Automatic updates provide access to the latest features and functionality. The application includes workflows functionality, allowing for customized quick scanning workflows of pre-configured scan settings, file naming conventions and destinations. Raven Desktop includes AI-powered OCR for fully searchable PDF documents, as well as a built-in editor for making changes before saving the scanned document. The Desktop software includes automatic de-skew, blank page removal, size detection and more. By logging in to a Raven account, pre-configured destinations are carried over from the Raven Scanner to Raven Desktop without any additional setup.
“The launch of Raven Desktop ensures our scanners meet the needs of all customers and creates a more seamless experience when scanning to a computer with our desktop Raven Scanner models.“ said Diasti.
Raven Scanners are available on Raven.com and Amazon.
About Raven: Raven enables businesses to go paperless with robust, easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud-based document management solutions, saving businesses time, money and waste. Raven Scanners automate digital filing with direct scanning into leading cloud storage destinations, such as Raven Cloud, DropBox™, Google Drive™, Evernote™, SharePoint™, OneDrive™ and more. Raven Cloud provides scalable document management with free unlimited storage, document editing, role-based security, advanced text recognition, robust search capabilities, sharing, folder organization and more.
