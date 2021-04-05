Pend Oreille Chapter Shares Online Class Recordings

The Pend Oreille Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program will be sharing their recordings of 2021 education sessions. Links to recordings can be found here and this document will be added to over the course of the spring and summer.

Pend Oreille Chapter Video Information

Below is information about each of the videos created by the Pend Oreille Chapter – to be used when videos are posted on the Master Naturalist Website.

Filename: 2-Braiding Sweetgrass-Apr21

This presentation was presented by Lynn Pietz and Pat Meyers, IMN members of the Pend Oreille on April 3, 2021. It highlights key conservation and restoration concepts presented by Robin Wall Kimmerer in her book “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants”. It is a great book prompting readers to care more about learning from nature and how we can be better stewards of our natural world. It is a “must read” for Master Naturalists.