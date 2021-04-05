Silver Alert - John Heggblom ACTIVE

John Heggblom, 72-yrs-old, 6' 01" tall, 190 lbs, gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt (unknown color), black shorts, white socks, and white shoes. He was driving a maroon 2019 Honda Ridgeline with AZ Veterans plate 4JCH8. John went missing from the area of 65th Street and Monterosa Street in Scottsdale, AZ in Maricopa County.