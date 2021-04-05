Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,647 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert - John Heggblom ACTIVE

John Heggblom, 72-yrs-old, 6' 01" tall, 190 lbs, gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt (unknown color), black shorts, white socks, and white shoes. He was driving a maroon 2019 Honda Ridgeline with AZ Veterans plate 4JCH8. John went missing from the area of 65th Street and Monterosa Street in Scottsdale, AZ in Maricopa County.

You just read:

Silver Alert - John Heggblom ACTIVE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.