BISMARCK, N.D. – U.S. Highway 2 is now open from Williston to 13-mile Corner. This section of U.S. 2 was temporarily closed due to a grass fire.

U.S. 85 remains closed at this time from Watford City to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 200.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov