Companies In The Community Oncology Services Market Undertake Acquisitions And Collaborations To Expand Their Offerings

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Major companies are undergoing various acquisition and research collaboration in the community oncology services market to expand their services and offerings, which is gaining significant popularity over the recent years. According to a report published by Community Oncology Alliance in April 2020, the rate of community oncology practices acquired by hospitals increased by 9.7% during 2018 and 2020. For instance, in August 2020, The Community Cancer Center, a US-based clinic engaged in providing community-based cancer care, was acquired by Carle Health. Carle Health is a US-based hospital and healthcare company with more than 9,500 employees in its five hospitals and associated healthcare business. In addition to this, in May 2019, Amgen Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced new research collaborations with community oncology networks. Amgen also launched Amgen Community Oncology Research Collaborators (ACORC), a new initiative to improve access to innovative oncology clinical research for community centers.

Other trends in the oncology industry include collaborations between companies. In May 2019, Amgen announced its decision to collaborate with community oncology service providers such as US Oncology Research and TRIO-US to enhance access by community centers to innovative oncology clinical research. This collaboration is expected to allow Amgen to significantly expand its clinical research footprint to more than 200 patient care sites across the U.S. and help community centers reach more than 900,000 new patients each year with investigational medicines.

Major players in the community oncology services industry are Community Care Physicians P.C., Nebraska Cancer Specialists, US Oncology, Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Tufts Medical Center., Doctors Medical Center, Oncology Specialists, S.C., and Baptist Cancer Center.

The global community oncology services market is expected to decline from $70.98 billion in 2020 to $70.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%. The slow decline in the cancer drugs market is attributed to COVID-19 restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community oncology services market is expected to reach $69.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -0.2%.

The global oncology market covered in this report is segmented by type into small community oncology clinics, medium community oncology clinics, large community oncology clinics, by cancer type into breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, others, and by therapy type into medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, others.

