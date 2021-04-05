Sharon Reuben and Or Bokobza Discuss Success Knowledge with Candice Georgiadis
Sharon Reuben, creator of The Chérie jewelry collection. Or Bokobza, CEO and Co-Founder of Venn, The Neighborhood Company
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?
I’m very lucky to have my husband. My husband’s family has been in the jewelry industry for over 40 years. When I initially came to him with this idea he was immediately onboard and has believed in me during every step of this process. He’s never doubted me and I’m so grateful for him.
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
Since we’re so new, the goodness I hope to bring with Chérie is a little happiness, levity and confidence for those who wear it. In the future, we would love to be involved in mental health initiatives. Now more than ever, these kinds of programs are a necessity.
What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.
Trust yourself and believe in yourself. I knew that physical therapy was a steady career choice but because I listened to my gut and pursued design, I’m a much happier and more fulfilled person today.
If you didn’t go to school or have formal training, it doesn’t mean you can’t succeed. If someone would have told me this sooner, I think I would have started sooner. Just because something is difficult, doesn’t mean it’s the wrong path.
Think outside of the box and don’t conform. My trip to Paris taught me this one, by living in a different country for three months, I allowed myself to explore things that were outside of my norm.
Ask for help. Asking my husband for help was the best thing I could have ever done. Don’t be afraid of sharing your company and experiences with others.
Take in feedback and don’t take it personally. Understand the fine line between listening to your gut and also listening to others’ opinions. I’m able to take in feedback but still do what feels organic to me.
Or Bokobza, CEO and Co-Founder of Venn, The Neighborhood Company
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?
I have a very entrepreneurial environment at home because my wife Tamara is also a founder. Her startup, Riseup, helps people manage their finances and get out of debt in Israel. We’re constantly sharing our experiences and talking about our challenges — how we can create a better culture, a better organization, a bigger business. And now we’re about to have our first child, so the conversation has shifted to, “How do we raise our child to be an impact entrepreneur so that he will make a positive impact on the world?” We try to live our values and to make them present in our day-to-day, whether at work or at home.
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
Community is a very buzzy word, but we’re building something real. With Venn, we’re defining the future of community and we’ll help others to envision how to build communities that are about real learning, education, and impact. Through our network of homes and shared spaces and investment in local businesses, Venn deepens the sense of belonging among neighbors and helps to build strong local economies.
What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.
1. Don’t be afraid to dream big. Your company will never be bigger than your dreams for it, so you should aim high.
2. Once you have the vision, you must act on it. Tell as many people as you can in order to commit to what you are building and hold yourself accountable to make it a reality.
3. Take smart risks. It’s natural to question yourself in the early phase of building your company. Often, you are not earning a salary as a founder and the pressure is really on, especially when the initial excitement burns off. [...]
