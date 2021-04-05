Jim Bean & Christine O’Sullivan and Adam Kayce Talking with Fotis Georgiadis
Jim Bean & Christine O’Sullivan, Co-Proprietors of BRAND Napa Valley. Adam Kayce, President of Home Show Management Corp.
One can argue it's easy to get a sale, but it's not as easy to retain your customers and keep them coming back for more.
— Jim Bean & Christine O’Sullivan, Co-Proprietors of BRAND Napa Valley
Building a trusted and beloved brand is a major key to coming out strong after the global turmoil created by COVID-19.
-
Jim Bean & Christine O’Sullivan, Co-Proprietors of BRAND Napa Valley
Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.
Challenge the Status Quo
– Bean: We learned at Apple that nothing comes before having an amazing product. We hold ourselves very accountable to ensure we’re constantly producing the best wine and pushing the boundaries, especially in times of adversity. You can’t differentiate yourself if you’re doing the same thing as everyone else.
Say No
– O’Sullivan: Learn to ‘say no’ to good ideas that just aren’t right for your business or your customers. Saying no allows you to remain focused and carefully zero in on the right ideas. Sometimes you have to say no to good ideas in order to put the right amount of energy into the great ideas that produce something amazing.
Stand for Something
– Bean: We’ve looked at the bigger picture — wildfires, energy consumption, and creating balance in the ecosystem — and we want BRAND to be part of the solution. In the last two years, we’ve evolved our farming to be completely organic and have implemented a number of new biodynamic practices. From an environmental and brand perspective, sustainability efforts have to be a priority.
Be Fearless
– O’Sullivan: Don’t be afraid to take risks. Our new look and feel is a huge change and one we realize will invoke varied emotions. Nonetheless, we remain authentic and are not afraid to show the world who we are.
Good is the Enemy of Great
– Bean: Never settle. To create things you are truly proud of, you have to get used to putting yourself into the ‘uncomfortable zone’. We’re constantly pushing ourselves and our team to produce the best wines possible, which means going beyond what feels safe and familiar.
Adam Kayce, President of Home Show Management Corp
Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.
Be authentic. Be real. The most important thing is to be truthful, not to present your brand as something that you are not. There is a need for every brand. The only way to provide that need is to truly serve the type that really needs you. Everything I try to do is to make individuals feel like we are speaking directly to them. A lot of brands lose sight of being authentic. Sometimes the way is to be personable, show yourself instead of just a pretty picture. Showing individuality behind a brand is the authentic aspect.
Be relatable. It is a matter of telling your story in a way that shows people your brand or products are for them, using real life experiences. Make your brand relatable in the sense of showing insights, not just a pretty website. For example, you might see a photo of a beautiful kitchen, but people want to see how it’s being used, in what type of home, making it relatable to the person you are speaking to. Product specific marketing and targeting campaigns tend to be more relatable
Be accessible and easily reachable. A big part of building that trust is accessibility. Speaking on my industry, you want to feel you can reach the contractor you hired when you need them. Somebody who stands behind their product or service will be easily reachable.
Have a value proposition. Know your value. When we talk about trends in the design world, and a trend that is here to stay is “value” or otherwise seen as “approachable luxury”. People want to know they are getting the greatest value for their product. I look at myself as a value-based company, I try to deliver value in every way. From shows, to video, to magazine, to online, every single asset is not about dollars. To truly benefit the client, I position our brand to be an overall value to them. By doing business with us, you can be assured we are thinking about your brand 24/7 and as a true extension of your business.
