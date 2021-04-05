COVID-19 Daily Update 4-2-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 79-year old male from Fayette County, and a 94-year old male from Harrison County.
“Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,801), Boone (1,756), Braxton (840), Brooke (2,070), Cabell (8,426), Calhoun (247), Clay (407), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,050), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,179), Greenbrier (2,516), Hampshire (1,629), Hancock (2,634), Hardy (1,396), Harrison (5,171), Jackson (1,796), Jefferson (4,098), Kanawha (13,228), Lewis (1,108), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,951), Marion (3,953), Marshall (3,183), Mason (1,882), McDowell (1,420), Mercer (4,410), Mineral (2,662), Mingo (2,322), Monongalia (8,675), Monroe (1,025), Morgan (1,029), Nicholas (1,396), Ohio (3,870), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (620), Preston (2,722), Putnam (4,586), Raleigh (5,622), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (642), Roane (538), Summers (732), Taylor (1,156), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,791), Wayne (2,762), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (370), Wood (7,460), Wyoming (1,835).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia and Preston counties in this report.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Grant, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Wayne, and Webster counties.
April 2
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Grant County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-209 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Kanawha County
8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV
Logan County
Marshall County
Morgan County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Heath Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Nicholas County
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV
Webster County