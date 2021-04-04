New Belvoir Avenue Bridge over I-24 Open to Traffic in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews have completed construction of a new bridge on Belvoir Avenue over I-24 in Chattanooga, and the bridge is open to traffic.

The Belvoir Avenue Bridge has been closed since April 20, 2020, when the contractor began constructing the new bridge. The Belvoir Avenue Bridge construction is part of a larger $32.9‑million project that also includes replacement of the I-24 bridges over Germantown Road. That part of the project is still under construction. The entire project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.

# # #