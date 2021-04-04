West Tennessee Construction March 31-April 7, 2021

Per TDOT Specifications, there will be no temporary lane closures permitted between Thursday, April 1, 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 5, 6:00 a.m. in observance of the Easter Holiday!

District 47 - West TN – Northern DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-5: Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7: There will be lane and shoulder closures in the north and southbound lanes for resurfacing and pavement markings along SR 5 between LM 4.65-5.82.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

DECATUR/HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Wednesday, April 7, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 east and westbound in Decatur and Henderson counties MM 95.0-126.0 for pothole repair.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive (LM 3.11) to north of SR 226 (Airport Road) (LM 6.54). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. . Haralson St (Old SR19) is now open.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions. Restrictions: February 1, 2020 there was a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 westbound from the Haywood County Line to near Lower Brownsville Rd. Wednesday, March 31, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 67 to MM 74.4 for OGFC paving operations. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 67 to MM 74.4 for OGFC paving operations. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0-87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to patch potholes.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0-87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. -6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0-87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes.

Friday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. through Monday, April 19, at 6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will be reduced to one lane and routed up and over the ramps at Exit 83 to allow for steel beam installation on the Campbell St. bridge.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, April 1, 9:00 a.m.–3 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 7:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for Bridge 4 texture coating.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for removal of barrier rail.

LOOK AHEAD Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for removal of barrier rail.

Thursday, April 8 through Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for Bridge 4 texture coating.

Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (Concrete Repair): Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, March 31, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete. The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramp.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete. The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from

MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete. The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures for pavement markings at various locations along SR 15 (LM 9.99–14.38) in Hardeman County.

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures for pavement markings at various locations along SR 15 (LM 9.99–14.38) in Hardeman County.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bulb-tee bridge, retaining walls and paving on US-78 (SR-4) from the Mississippi State line (LM 0.00) to south of Shelby Drive (LM 1.48).

Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6, 7:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures of the NB outside lane on SR 4 to allow for AT&T utility work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Bridge repair Over Wolf River Overflow. Construction on SR 14 to complete bridge repairs over the Wolf River. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts throughout the project. Detours will be in place. Advisory speed limit 30 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I-40 will have lane closures throughout the project. Wednesday, March 31, Thursday, April 1, Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive to just south of I-40 to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-385: The signalization and safety modifications on Ridgeway Road from

Mt. Moriah Road to Quince Road in Memphis, including grading, drainage and paving.

Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: At the EB SR 385 “Off” ramp to NB and SB Ridgeway, there will be nightly ramp closures to install traffic signalization items at the Ridgeway Rd intersection. Thursday, April 15 is a backup date and may not be used. Weather Permitting.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

Wednesday, March 31, Monday, April 5, and, Tuesday, April 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR-3 (Shelby County), SR-385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and

I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, March 31, Monday, April 5, and, Tuesday, April 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SB SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 10 “Off” ramp to SR 204, I-40 WB EXIT 18 “On” ramp from SR 15 (US 64), I-240 WB EXIT 24 “Off” ramp to Millbranch, and I-240 EB EXIT 13 “Off” ramp to EB Walnut Grove. Weather Permitting.

If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Thursday, April 1, 9AM-NOON and Monday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County, SR 3,

MM 7.0–MM 21.0. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, April 7 through Tuesday, April 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SB SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 10 “Off” ramp to SR 204, I-40 WB EXIT 18 “On” ramp from SR 15 (US 64), I-240 WB EXIT 24 “Off” ramp to Millbranch, and I-240 EB EXIT 13 “Off” ramp to EB Walnut Grove. Weather Permitting.

Thursday, April 1, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Monday, April 5 through Wednesday April 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures for the installation of stop lines and cross walks at various intersections along SR-1 (US-70) from Shelby County Line (LM 30.82) to Florida St. (LM 0.29).

Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures for the installation of stop lines and cross walks at various intersections along SR-1 (US-70) from Shelby County Line (LM 30.82) to Florida St. (LM 0.29).

SHELBY COUNTY–I-40 westbound Exit Ramp at Appling Rd (Exit 15):

Sunday, April 18, 5:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m.: MLGW will close off I-40 WB “Off” Ramp to Appling Rd. (Exit 15) for repairs to existing transmission tower.

SHELBY COUNTY–SR-205 (Navy Road at Newport Road LM-35.2:

Sunday, April 7 through Tuesday, April 23: MLGW will close off a section of SR 205 to construct a new gas main, and will need to close the outside, westbound lane.

