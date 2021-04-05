Akki's Cupcakery donates cakes to critically ill children with support from Icing Smiles
One time I was contacted by a mother who recently lost her teenage daughter who wanted us to donate for her funeral, and I said, of course, we will donate the cake for their family”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akki's Cupcakery & Tea donated cakes to children in San Antonio who are critically ill and allows them to celebrate their special birthday with their families who all go through a lot together. "One time I was contacted by a mother who recently lost her teenage daughter who wanted us to donate for her funeral, and I said, of course, we will donate the cake for their family as this is one of the main reasons we started our bakery.", says Akeila Tejwani, CHief Baker at Akki's Cupcakery & Tea.
— Akeila(Akki) Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea donated all of their 2020 profits to kids charities that amounted to $3,000. They were contacted by Icing Smiles, a nonprofit organization that provides custom celebration cakes and other treats to families impacted by the critical illness of a child. This is something very close to Akella's heart and immediately she signed up for it.
After the introduction to the family of the patient, Akki's Cupcakery & Tea talks to the family and ensures that they can bake the cake according to the likes and preferences of the child. "We want the children to be delighted when they see our cake and that spark in their eyes when they see our cake is priceless," says Akeila. "We will continue to support Icing Smiles and very happy that such non-profits exist who find different ways to create memories for kids who are critically ill".
About Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Junior at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!
I came up with the idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
About Icing Smiles
We are Baking a Difference!
Icing Smiles is a nonprofit organization that provides custom celebration cakes and other treats to families impacted by the critical illness of a child. We understand that the simple things, like a birthday cake, are luxuries to a family battling illness. Our goal is to create a custom cake for the ill child, or their sibling, that provides a temporary escape from worry and creates a positive memory during a difficult time.
Memories have magical powers. Long after the cake is gone, the memories linger – memories of the kindness of a stranger, of the art of the design, of the sweet smells of a special treat, of the smiles and laughs, of a normal childhood experience so often stolen from these children. These memories are why we say, “It is so much more than a cake.”
We are not a bakery, as a matter of fact, Icing Smiles doesn’t even have an oven! We rely on a generous team of volunteers spread throughout the U.S. to fulfill our mission. Will you join us in Baking a Difference? Sign up today to lend your time, talent, or treasure to create more Smiles!
