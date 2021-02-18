Akki's Cupcakery is Featured on BizWorld Blog - Akki's Cupcakes Takes The Cake
Akki's Cupcakery - Organic Bakery San Antonio for Vegan, Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio
Bizworld features Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea whose CEO, Akeila Tejwani, is a determined and ambitious 16-year old who wants to provide healthy sweet bakery options
I also believe that sticking to my family core values of HUGPC (Health and Happiness, Upright, Gratitude, Pay forward, and Continuous learning) has brought me here. ”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizWorld launched its winter cohort of the exciting, life-changing YES! Program where high potential young entrepreneurs create and develop thriving businesses! YES! builds confidence and breaks down barriers to propel youth businesses to success.
— Akeila(Akki) Tejwani
Here, we feature Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea whose CEO, Akeila Tejwani, is a determined and ambitious 14-year old who wants to provide healthy sweet bakery options to her customers. We interviewed Akeila so we could take a peek into her exciting world of healthy, baked goods and her desire to practice philanthropy by giving back to kids’ charities in San Antonio, Texas.
1) Tell us a little bit about who your company is and what interested you in starting Akki's Cupcakery & Tea?
I wanted to come up with healthy, vegan options for people to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of people are not able to enjoy all the baked goods due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for overall health and fitness. Through my bakery, it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker. I started with Tea but very soon realized that it is not a feasible business and can get messy, so I’m only focusing on cupcakes and cakes.
2) What do you hope to learn and get out of the YES! Program?
I want to learn:
a) better financing and budgeting skills
b) sales skills
c) customer management
d) time management for an equal balance between business and personal/school life
e) How to grow my business in other cities
f) What are the challenges other entrepreneurs face and collaborate with them
3) What do you feel has helped you with launching Akki's?
I feel the support from my family and my passion for baking have helped me tremendously to get started and get the business to this point. I have had a passion for baking since I was four years old.
I also believe that sticking to my family core values of HUGPC (Health and Happiness, Upright, Gratitude, Pay forward, and Continuous learning) has brought me here. I have implemented Health and happiness by encouraging organic eating, and Pay forward with profit-sharing with five kids charities in San Antonio.
My sister, Nikita, pushed me to learn new recipes along with her. My mom helped us taste and find new recipes that can fit our customers, and my dad made an awesome website and is conducting online marketing that kept us ahead of our competitors. Currently, we spend a minimal amount on our marketing and still get plenty of orders!
Lastly, my grandma has always encouraged me to do my best, helps me in the kitchen, and inspires me to be happy like her at 80!
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Donates More Than $3,000 to Charities
4) What is your superpower? And how has it guided you in developing your business?
My superpower is determination when I want to get something done I will push through and get it done. I want to stick by my core value of being upright and say what I mean and mean what I say. My determination has pushed me to get better at baking, to learn new skills like website development, and to improve my sales skills. I also set a goal of giving back $3,000 and kept that note in front of my eyes every day so that I knew what my end goal is for all my efforts.
I was able to open the business and give back more than $3,000 to kids charities in San Antonio in 2020. My determination has allowed me to learn and make recipes to deal with multiple dietary restrictions. I started with 5 recipes and now we have more than 50 recipes on our website!
Congratulations on your success, Akeila!
We look forward to helping you to learn finance and sales skills, as well as how to grow your business in other cities. We applaud your forward-thinking mentality and your philanthropic spirit by giving back to various kids’ charities!
The Original Article
About Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Junior at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!
I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfil my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
+1 2102015669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn