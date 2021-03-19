Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Sponsors for Pass Tha Ball's Girls Senior High School All Star Basketball Game

About

Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas and Working with Kids! I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids charities in San Antonio. EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU! I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness. This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!! DONATE TO CHARITIES: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-kids-charities/ BUY GIFT CARDS: https://akkiscupcakery.com/buy-gift-cards/ SUPPORT OUR CUPCAKERY: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-akkis-cupcakery-tea/

Akki's Cupcakery and Tea