Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Sponsors for Pass Tha Ball's Girls Senior High School All Star Basketball Game

Akki's Cupcakery & Tea is very happy to announce that they have chosen to be an ALLSTAR Sponsor for High School Girls Basketball Team presented by Pass Tha Ball. It's an ALL AMERICAN game.
— Akeila(Akki) Tejwani, Chief Baker
The 2021 Pass Tha Ball All American girls teams will feature elite talent from across the country for it's two game event. The nation’s top player and comeback phenom, Azzi Fudd (St. John's College H.S. - D.C.) will compete with her future UConn teammates Caroline Ducharme (Noble & Greenough School - MA.) and Amari DeBerry (Williamsville South H.S. - NY). South Carolina’s commit Saniya Rivers (Eugene Ashley H.S. - NC.) will grace the stage in the lone star state
alongside her future Gamecock teammates Sania Feagin (Forest Park H.S. - GA.) and Bree Hall (Wayne H.S. - OH.) as well.
"I always wanted to be part of an event that shows girls not a warm for the boys game, and very happy that I got the opportunity to be able to encourage such enormous talent from our high schools.", says Akeila Tejwani, Chief Baker of Akki's Cupcakery & Tea.
The ALLSTAR Sponsorship includes:
Logo on internet advertising, event banners, and social media posts.
Gameday PA Announcements (4 per game).
Logo on the website linked to sponsors website: https://www.passthaball.com/page/show/6197458-who-s-nxt-san-antonio
Of the 42 girls selected to be Pass Tha Ball All Americans, Texas has the most players suiting up next fall with four commits, followed by UConn and South Carolina with three commits.
In addition to the 42 players selected, four coaches from the San Antonio area were named coaches for the 2021 games. Marchae Woods of Sam Houston High School, Christina Camacho of Veterans Memorial High School, Jeffrey Chatman of Steele High School and Annissa Jackson of Wagner High School.
Since 2012, more than 4,000 players have competed in Pass Tha Ball events. They form an elite group of some of the top names in women’s basketball, including Chennedy Carter, Deja Kelly, Didi Richards, Faith Masonius, Vanessa DeJesus, Nalyssa Smith, and Charli Collier. The WHO’S NXT? All American game games begins at 10:00 am CST April 2 and will be live-streamed live on PassThaBallLive.com. Tickets to the 2021 Pass Tha Ball All American Games are available starting March. 20 at 10:00 a.m. CST through Pass Tha Merch. Tickets start at $10 and include free parking.Proud sponsors of the 2021 Pass Tha Ball All American Game include Jordan Brand, Clif Bar, Bill Miller BBQ, Tiff's Treats, OGBR, Akkis Cupcakery and Lilys Cookies.
For more information about the Pass Tha Ball’s WHO’S NXT? All American Games, please visit passthaball.com and
follow us @PassThaBall.
ABOUT PASS THA BALL
Pass Tha Ball is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds and supports women’s basketball on a grassroots level. PTB aids in discovery and visibility of youth girls through the use of digital media, event activations and partnerships. Since 2010 Pass Tha Ball has worked with over 4,000 athletes helping pave the opportunity to perform on a collegiate level.
About Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Junior at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!
I came up with the idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
+1 2102015669
akki@akkiscupcakery.com
