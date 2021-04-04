Author Annette Bentley Smith Announces the Release of 12 Children’s Books on Amazon.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- Annette Bentley Smith takes an eye-opening and creative way to deliver positive, inspirational, educational and fun messages to kids in her children’s books. Her young readers and their families couldn’t be happier.
Mother and grandmother Annette Bentley Smith, brings a lifetime of experience with children to her work as a rising children’s author. Crafting diverse books for kids from grade 0 to 12, Smith has come up with smart and interesting ways to market her books through her publishing house AnneCorp Literary Works. In exciting news, Smith recently announced 12 of her children’s books are now available for download on Amazon.com. They have been met with quick, enthusiastic feedback.
“Commit to God whatever you do and your plans will succeed,” commented Smith, clearly passionate about her work. “That’s what I’ve done as an author, after exploring so many other jobs in my life, and this is really a dream come true.”
Some highlights of Smith’s books that are now available include ‘Sam and Mel: A Horse Story,’ ‘The Miserable Life of Tac: The Aluminum Can,’ ‘Nyrah's Bully,’ ‘Shared Love,’ “Would You Want to Be Me?’ ‘Divorce through the Eyes of a Child: Dear Mama and Dad,’ ‘The best Sleepover in the Deep Blue Sea,’ ‘To Nanna with Love from Me,’ ‘To Granddad with Love from Me,’ and ‘What Color am I?"
Other exciting projects are also underway. One features a stuffed monkey to help win children over to her book ‘Braces and Smiles for MaeLee and her Monkey Buddies’, masks to help win children over to her other book ‘Milton Mask Saves the Earth’, while a stuffed koala bear that will be able to record stories, songs, and messages using real voices and be able to convert into a pillow, will also be available soon. Some of her books are even being printed onto bed sheets, delivering a wildly creative, and unique, way for parents and kids to enjoy bedtime stories together.
To learn more be sure to visit www.mrsanniebooks.com.
