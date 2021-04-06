Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Announces the Addition of New Talent to Execute Upon 2021 Growth Strategies

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Introducing Wendy Locklin, MT ASCP, Business Development Executive

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Wendy Locklin, Business Development Executive, effective March 1, 2021. This appointment supports the strategy that ABS is implementing new initiatives to drive growth through sales innovation and market penetration.

Wendy Locklin joins ABS with over 20 years served in Thermo Fisher Scientific businesses. She began her career as a Senior Field Tech Service Rep, pivoting to sales, marketing, and product management roles of increasing responsibility with her most recent role, OEM Business Development Manager, for Epredia, a spinoff of Thermo Fisher.

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO, stated: “Wendy’s technical, marketing, and sales skills, coupled with her extensive toxicology and forensic testing market experience, will support ABS strategic initiatives to launch new campaigns and initiatives to attract, grow and retain customers. Armed with the ABS philosophy of always putting our customers first, Wendy will help to drive new customer acquisition, retention through value-added initiatives, and creating a winning proposition for our customers and ABS alike.”

Ms. Locklin is accomplished in medical devices, consumables, capital equipment, project coordination, and marketing strategy initiatives. She has a strong business development history, coupled with her technical foundation with a Bachelor of Science degree from Kings College with a focus on Medical Technology.

"I am excited about the opportunity to bring my industry knowledge and experience to ABS,” said Wendy Locklin. “With a strong strategic vision in mind, I look forward to contributing to the future growth and success of the company.”

“Wendy has a deep understanding of our industry with extensive commercial and technical experience and a demonstrated history of working in the healthcare and medical device industry” states Mr. Coffey. “Her vast experience will support her to quickly drive growth through the development of long-term sales and marketing opportunities and programs.”

About ABS

A leader in toxicology testing solutions, ABS is a laboratory equipment, service, and supply company. ABS provides value-added solutions to clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and other testing laboratories. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.