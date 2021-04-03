One Dead In Prince George’s Co. Traffic Crash

April 3, 2021

(BOWIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing the investigation into a traffic crash this morning in Prince George’s County that killed one person and injured another.

The deceased victim is identified as Diamond T. Hayes, 23, of Mitchellville, Md. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2020 Nissan Versa. Hayes was transported from the scene by Prince George’s County ambulance personnel to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where she later died.

The injured victim is identified as James A. Christian, 75, of Upper Marlboro, Md. He was the driver and sole occupant of a 2019 Ford Explorer. He was transported by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A third person, identified as Charles M. Schmitt, 55, of Edgewater, Md., was driving a 2011 Ford truck, was also involved. He reported no injuries and drove his vehicle from the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, shortly after 7:35 a.m. today, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the report of a traffic crash on the westbound side of Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive. When troopers arrived, they found the three vehicles described above had been involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicles driven by Christian and Schmitt were stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of westbound Central Avenue and Watkins Park Drive. According to investigators, Hayes was traveling in the same direction, approaching the stopped vehicles, when the light changed and she made an abrupt lane change, striking the rear of the Ford Explorer. Hayes then apparently lost control of her vehicle and struck the Ford truck.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and is conducting a detailed crash investigation. It is unknown at this time what the cause and contributing factors involved in the crash were. The investigation is continuing.