Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through April 6 in honor of victims of attack at U.S. Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, April 6, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of today’s attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden.