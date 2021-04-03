Interstate 29 (Tea) Exit 73 and Lincoln County Road 106 Interchange Construction Begins

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Contact: Brad Tiede, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680 and Ben Scholtz (HDR Engineering, Inc.), 605-977-7759

TEA, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says construction begins on Tuesday April 6, 2021 on Lincoln County Road 106 at the Interstate 29 interchange, exit #73, for the addition of acceleration/deceleration lanes and widening on the north ramps.

Traffic will be maintained through the interchange and ramps during this work, however the outer most lanes and north ramps will be narrowed to accommodate construction activities.

Work within the exit #73 interchange is anticipated to continue through mid-summer 2021.

The prime contractor is D&G Concrete Construction from Sioux Falls, S.D.

Additional traffic restrictions are also in place for other improvements along Lincoln County Road 106 (271st Street) west of the interstate for roadway improvements toward the city of Tea.

The city of Tea’s improvements to the 1.4 mile segment of Lincoln County Road 106 between I-29 and Heritage Parkway is anticipated to continue through summer of 2022.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds while traveling near and through the construction area and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

