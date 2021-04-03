Road Closure - Rockingham VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Missing Link Rd (aka RT 5) in Rockingham is closed in both directions between VT RT 103 and Herricks Cove due to a motor vehicle crash. Green Mountain Power is on scene replacing a utility pole and lines and will advise when the road is open to traffic.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

