Road Closure - Rockingham VT

Missing Link Rd (aka RT 5) in Rockingham is closed in both directions between VT RT 103 and Herricks Cove due to a motor vehicle crash. Green Mountain Power is on scene replacing a utility pole and lines and will advise when the road is open to traffic.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
