Royalton Barracks / Missing-Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201014
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/2/21 / 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/2/21 at approximately 1700 hours Connor Allen, age 16, was reported to the State Police as a missing/runaway juvenile. Allen reportedly walked away from his residence in Bethel, VT at approximately 1500 hours and has not been located. Allen was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. A recent picture of Allen is included in this news release. Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Royalton Barracks.
COURT ACTION: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
COURT: NA
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.