Royalton Barracks / Missing-Runaway Juvenile

CASE#: 21B201014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 4/2/21 / 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/2/21 at approximately 1700 hours Connor Allen, age 16, was reported to the State Police as a missing/runaway juvenile. Allen reportedly walked away from his residence in Bethel, VT at approximately 1500 hours and has not been located. Allen was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. A recent picture of Allen is included in this news release. Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Royalton Barracks.

