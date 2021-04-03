Westminster Barracks / DUI 2 - Negligent Operation
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 4/2/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 71 Missing Link Road, Bellows Falls VT
VIOLATION: DUI 2 / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Arthur Madore JR
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 4/2/2021 at approximately 2130 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Missing Link Road in Rockingham, Vermont. Vermont State Police identified the operator as Arthur Madore JR.
An investigation determined that Madore JR showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Madore JR was transported to Westminster State Police Barracks and processed. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 4/20/2021 at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/2021
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.