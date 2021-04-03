Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI 2 - Negligent Operation

CASE#: 21B101274

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                          

STATION: Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 4/2/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 71 Missing Link Road, Bellows Falls VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Arthur Madore JR                                              

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 4/2/2021 at approximately 2130 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Missing Link Road in Rockingham, Vermont. Vermont State Police identified the operator as Arthur Madore JR.  

 

An investigation determined that Madore JR showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Madore JR was transported to Westminster State Police Barracks and processed. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 4/20/2021 at 1100 hours.  

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/2021            

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

