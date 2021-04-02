Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

6:30 PM

Southeast Regional IDFG Office

1345 Barton Road

Pocatello, ID

Call-in Number: 208-236-1281

*Please note that face masks are required for those in attendance. We are also limiting the total number of in-person attendees to 10 in order to ensure appropriate social distancing protocols. A conference call option is available.

Agenda:

● Committee Chair, David Priestley, to welcome everyone and conduct meeting.

● Review of last meeting's minutes.

● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each committee member/participating staff.

● Overview of animal condition and fawn/calf survival.

● Summary of notable changes to upcoming big game seasons and regulations per request of the WFAC.

● Any other comments?

● Adjourn.