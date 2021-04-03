Middle School Creator Designs Jewelry to Help Fund "We Use Our Voice for Good"
Cuff designed by The BookWorm "nickname" of girl entrepreneur #girlsdesigntomorrow #thebookworm www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good and Fiction Jewelry collaborated to mentor girl entrepreneur. Middle school student designed jewelry to help fund creative passion program.
'Girls Design Tomorrow' ventures.
The middle school girl nicknamed ‘The BookWorm’ says, "My jewelry was inspired by my love of 'The Hunger Games' series because of its strong, independent female character and the recurring theme of an unbreakable family bond. And I felt compelled to create a powerful message featured on the jewelry, 'May the odds be ever in your favor,' allows the wearer (of the jewelry) to keep a bit of luck with them always.”
Girl entrepreneur, "The BookWorm," designed an empowering jewelry piece (concept creation, branding, and marketing). Proceeds from the sale of the cuff will help fund the creative writing program, "We Use Our Voice for Good." The BookWorm (her nickname) was mentored by Parrish Walsh (Fiction Jewelry) and Carlos Cymerman (Recruiting for Good).
Carlos Cymerman, Fun+Advocate Founder of Recruiting for Good, states "We are grateful to support The BookWorm and to help inspire her to make a positive impact in the community."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls like 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created Soccer Girls Party, an exclusive luxury travel club for 100 women who love helping girls succeed in life and love watching women play soccer in the most beautiful cities. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," and earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024). www.SoccerGirlsParty.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls to enjoy real life work experiences and to meet like-minded girls. The Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, created 'Girls Design Tomorrow,' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact. Girls gain real work experience with creative passionate entrepreneurial moms Nicole Borota and Parrish Walsh. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com
