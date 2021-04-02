Chicago French Market in the running for USA Today's 10BEST public markets. Chicago French Market is among the best public markets in the country. Saigon Sisters at the Chicago French Market Crowd dining at the Chicago French Market (pre-covid19)

Chicago’s beloved and iconic Chicago French Market has been nominated for the title of the Best Public Market by USA Today's 10Best panel. Voting now open.

We are honored to be nominated alongside so many terrific markets. We have worked diligently to bring to Chicago an amazing group of locally-owned, entrepreneurial-driven businesses.” — Leslie Cahill