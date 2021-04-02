Jon Anderson’s “Animation” Remastered & Expanded Edition Released April 30, 2021
Esoteric Recordings are pleased to announce the release of a new remastered and expanded edition of the 1982 solo album by Jon Anderson, “Animation.”
The album was recorded throughout 1981 during Jon’s first hiatus from YES, with whom he had become an internationally known vocalist and songwriter and followed on from his acclaimed albums “Olias of Sunhillow” and “Song of Seven.” Working with co-producer Neil Kernon and a host of talented musicians such as DAVID SANCIOUS, CLEM CLEMPSON, SIMON PHILLIPS, STEFANO CERRI, CHRIS RAINBOW and JACK BRUCE and DAVE LAWSON, Anderson created an album that absorbed the latest electronic instrument technology whilst retaining an ambitious and progressive edge.
“Animation” was a UK top fifty hit upon its release by Polydor Records in June 1982 and spawned two UK singles, of which the non-album track “Spider” acted, strangely, as a B-side to both releases.
“Animation” has since become a favorite album among aficionados of Jon Anderson’s work. This Esoteric Recordings edition has been newly re-mastered from the original Polydor Records master tapes and is expanded to include the single B-side track “Spider” and the rare demo “The Spell.” The original album artwork is restored in a digipak. The booklet also features a new essay with an exclusive interview with Jon Anderson.
‘Animation’ came at a point in my life when I felt very creative and adventurous musically and the birth of my third child ‘Jade’ was the key...watching her arrive in this world was truly magical...and I sing about her eyes slowly opening as I was captured by an Angel in disguise as I sang it....
‘Surrender’ remains a wonderful way of creating Peace on Earth... ‘All in Matter of Time’…and all these songs relate to my love of life and hope for our future on this amazing planet Earth....
The songs seem timeless to me...and sound very fresh.
love and ‘light’ - Jon Anderson
Track Listing:
1. OLYMPIA
2. ANIMATION
3. SURRENDER
4. ALL IN A MATTER OF TIME
5. UNLEARNING (THE DIVIDING LINE)
6. BOUNDARIES
7. PRESSURE POINT
8. MUCH BETTER REASON
9. ALL GOD’S CHILDREN
BONUS TRACK
10. SPIDER
11. THE SPELL (Demo)
• NEW EXPANDED RELEASE OF THIS CLASSIC SOLO ALBUM BY JON ANDERSON FROM 1982
• WITH ONE BONUS TRACK
• FEATURING GUEST MUSICIANS SIMON PHILLIPS, CLEM CLEMPSON, DAVID SANCIOUS, CHRIS RAINBOW, JACK BRUCE & DAVE LAWSON
• REMASTERED FROM THE ORIGINAL POLYDOR MASTER TAPES
• FULLY RESTORED ARTWORK AND NOTES
Press inquiries:
Billy James
