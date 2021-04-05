Aptys Solutions Announces New CEO

Leading fintech company names Naseer Nasim as its President and CEO

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based payments technology, serving over 4,000 financial institutions through enterprise software, faster payments, and mobile P2P solutions, announced that Fortune 500 executive Naseer Nasim has joined the company as president and CEO. Nasim is a recognized fintech executive with 27 years’ experience, including more than a decade as CEO. He replaces Brian Geisel who announced his retirement at the end of last year.

Nasim brings broad executive level experience from multiple companies, including QRails, Baker Hill, Fiserv, and Bluepoint. He is an industry veteran who has demonstrated his ability to successfully lead businesses ranging from multi-national, publicly-traded organizations to private and PE owned companies—currently serving as chair of the board at Center for Executive Excellence.

“Aptys is on track to transform the payments industry with PayMōli, its market changing mobile P2P solution. PayMōli allows people to send and receive money in a matter of minutes, creating real-time payments for financial institutions and linking to real-time payment networks including FedNow, in the future,” said Nasim. “These innovative payment solutions enable financial institutions to compete in a more connected world and I’m excited to take the helm at such a crucial and evolutionary time when we have significant opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth.”

"We are pleased to announce Naseer’s appointment as president and CEO of Aptys Solutions," said Bruce Fox, president and CEO of Catalyst Corporate and board chairman of Aptys. "Naseer's experience scaling and strengthening fintech businesses through foresight and adaptability combined with his emphasis on a customer-centric culture make him the ideal candidate to lead Aptys into its next era. As a customer of Aptys, we look forward to his collaborative and innovative approach to building payment solutions and to the company’s continued success."

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Partnering with correspondent service providers, Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.