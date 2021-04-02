CellCore Biosciences In-Person Event Available to All Practitioners for CEU Credit
ECO Live In-Person Attendance Option in Orlando, FL April 21-24 Open for Registration NowMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is open to all health practitioners for in-person attendance at the Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO) event in Orlando, Florida, held from April 21-24.
The conference, hosted by the health company CellCore Biosciences, also has a virtual option available. But for those interested in making the trip to Orlando, the in-person option will provide many additional benefits, including networking with like-minded individuals and interacting face-to-face with conference speakers.
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore Biosciences, says, “The energy force of unifying innovative health practitioners from across the world is unbeatable. ECO Live provides an opportunity for us all to learn from one another, and in-person interactions amplify that. And for the first time ever, we are excited to open this in-person event to all practitioners interested in expanding their knowledge, not just CellCore practitioners.”
For this upcoming event, participants don’t need to be registered as CellCore practitioners to attend. This event also qualifies as up to 21 hours of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for many types of practitioners, including acupuncturists, chiropractors, functional diagnostic nutrition (FDN) practitioners, health and wellness coaches, massage therapists, etc. See the full list here and register to attend here.
This event is intended to equip practitioners with clinical applications, protocols, and tools they need to fully support their patients. Leading functional medicine experts — such as Dr. Allan Lindsley, Dr. Jaban Moore, and Dr. Jess Peatross — will speak at the conference. Topics will include glyphosate, hormones, Lyme disease, methods for addressing chronic illness, mold and mycotoxins, the onset of PANS/PANDAS in children, and more.
Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder of CellCore Biosciences, says, “Part of ECO is sharing clinical experiences and the innovation happening at CellCore Biosciences. Our hope is to continue to inspire practitioners to be up-to-date with the latest natural solutions to best facilitate their patients’ healing journeys.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
For additional information, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.
Shawnda Huffman
CellCore Biosciences
email us here