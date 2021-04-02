Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,807 in the last 365 days.

Hot & Humid - RevealPro Labels And Tags Thrive

RevealPro nursery, greenhouse and horticulture labels

Variable data - perfect for RevealPro labels

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevealPro labels are ideal for nursery and greenhouse applications where heat and humidity prevail! Produced with fade resistant inks on a 3 mil BOPP with permanent adhesive, these labels are perfect for imaging variable data, barcodes and graphics.

Rounding out the horticulture solutions offering, RevealPro is available in 4 mil and 7 mil construction, making it perfect for thermal tag applications. According to John Guzzo, President, “RevealPro labels and tags allow customers to image their labels using desktop and portable thermal printers without sacrificing the necessary heat and humidity resistance found with thermal transfer labels and ribbons. RevealPro is perfect for nursery and greenhouse applications because the colors will never fade and the labels won’t turn yellow, even after exposure to UV light and other elements.”

Available with all black imaging or with color on demand imaging, RevealPro labels and tags will meet the challenging requirements of your nursery/greenhouse/horticulture application. RevealPro labels and tags are manufactured in the US. minimizing supply chain concerns.

Visit the RevealPro website to “see” how RevealPrint works. RevealPro is produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.

Jennifer Collazos
Virtual Graphics LLC
+1 610-258-4893
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hot & Humid - RevealPro Labels And Tags Thrive

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.