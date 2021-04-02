Hot & Humid - RevealPro Labels And Tags Thrive
EINPresswire.com/ -- RevealPro labels are ideal for nursery and greenhouse applications where heat and humidity prevail! Produced with fade resistant inks on a 3 mil BOPP with permanent adhesive, these labels are perfect for imaging variable data, barcodes and graphics.
Rounding out the horticulture solutions offering, RevealPro is available in 4 mil and 7 mil construction, making it perfect for thermal tag applications. According to John Guzzo, President, “RevealPro labels and tags allow customers to image their labels using desktop and portable thermal printers without sacrificing the necessary heat and humidity resistance found with thermal transfer labels and ribbons. RevealPro is perfect for nursery and greenhouse applications because the colors will never fade and the labels won’t turn yellow, even after exposure to UV light and other elements.”
Available with all black imaging or with color on demand imaging, RevealPro labels and tags will meet the challenging requirements of your nursery/greenhouse/horticulture application. RevealPro labels and tags are manufactured in the US. minimizing supply chain concerns.
Visit the RevealPro website to “see” how RevealPrint works. RevealPro is produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.
Jennifer Collazos
