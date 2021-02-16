Nutri-Score Labels - On Demand, Using Your Thermal Printer.

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EASTON, PA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevealPrint technology has been identified as an excellent solution for Nutri-Score labels. The colors can be incorporated into a stand alone label or used as part of a scale label. This allows anything packaged in a store or processing facility and labeled with a direct thermal label to include the Nutri-Score information. RevealPrint can also be used to identify allergens in food - highlighting "NUTS" or "DAIRY" - on demand, only when required.

RevealPrint is a chemical free alternative to traditional direct thermal labels that has the added advantage of allowing on-demand color to be added to labels. According to John Guzzo, "Because the labels are BPA/BPS/Phenol and leuco dye free, they are safe for use around foods and are easily recycled. The best part is that RevealPrint works with existing printers and software - no investment to take advantage of on demand color" Visit the RevealPrint website to “see” how RevealPrint works.

Virtual Graphics LLC is a label solutions company dedicated to delivering best of class technology, quality and innovation to our customers. Our products are produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.

