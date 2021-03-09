Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,960 in the last 365 days.

RevealPro Tag - Durable Direct Thermal Option

RevealPro Tag - One Tag, Many Options

RevealPro Tag

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Graphics, LLC is excited to introduce RevealPro in a 4 mil and 7 mil tag stock. RevealPro Tag combines RevealPrint imaging technology and a synthetic tag stock. It provides exceptional resistance to heat, cold, UV light, water and most chemicals including alcohol. Not only will RevealPro Tag outlast traditional synthetic direct thermal tags, it’s durability is comparable to thermal transfer BOPP labels and a wax/resin ribbon. It's available in black or with up to 8 colors for on demand color imaging.

This newly developed material, which images in black but could include color, is a perfect solution for lumber, horticulture and industrial tags as well as hunting/fishing licenses/tags. RevealPro is produced with fade resistant pigments allowing it to last over 18 months outdoors and for years indoors. It can be printed with traditional flexo inks as well as water-based ink jet inks, making it one of the most flexible products available today.

According to John Guzzo, President, “RevealPro is an ideal solution for applications that require durability beyond traditional direct thermal. RevealPro and RevealPro Tag work very well in mobile printers allowing the users to print their labels on demand, where needed.”

RevealPro can be used for pressure-sensitive labels, tickets or tags and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications where weather, water or chemical resistance is required.

Virtual Graphics LLC is a label solutions company dedicated to delivering best of class technology, quality and innovation to our customers. Our products are produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.

Jennifer Collazos
Virtual Graphics LLC
+14842946321 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

RevealPro Tag - Durable Direct Thermal Option

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.