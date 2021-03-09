RevealPro Tag - Durable Direct Thermal Option
EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Graphics, LLC is excited to introduce RevealPro in a 4 mil and 7 mil tag stock. RevealPro Tag combines RevealPrint imaging technology and a synthetic tag stock. It provides exceptional resistance to heat, cold, UV light, water and most chemicals including alcohol. Not only will RevealPro Tag outlast traditional synthetic direct thermal tags, it’s durability is comparable to thermal transfer BOPP labels and a wax/resin ribbon. It's available in black or with up to 8 colors for on demand color imaging.
This newly developed material, which images in black but could include color, is a perfect solution for lumber, horticulture and industrial tags as well as hunting/fishing licenses/tags. RevealPro is produced with fade resistant pigments allowing it to last over 18 months outdoors and for years indoors. It can be printed with traditional flexo inks as well as water-based ink jet inks, making it one of the most flexible products available today.
According to John Guzzo, President, “RevealPro is an ideal solution for applications that require durability beyond traditional direct thermal. RevealPro and RevealPro Tag work very well in mobile printers allowing the users to print their labels on demand, where needed.”
RevealPro can be used for pressure-sensitive labels, tickets or tags and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications where weather, water or chemical resistance is required.
Virtual Graphics LLC is a label solutions company dedicated to delivering best of class technology, quality and innovation to our customers. Our products are produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.
Jennifer Collazos
This newly developed material, which images in black but could include color, is a perfect solution for lumber, horticulture and industrial tags as well as hunting/fishing licenses/tags. RevealPro is produced with fade resistant pigments allowing it to last over 18 months outdoors and for years indoors. It can be printed with traditional flexo inks as well as water-based ink jet inks, making it one of the most flexible products available today.
According to John Guzzo, President, “RevealPro is an ideal solution for applications that require durability beyond traditional direct thermal. RevealPro and RevealPro Tag work very well in mobile printers allowing the users to print their labels on demand, where needed.”
RevealPro can be used for pressure-sensitive labels, tickets or tags and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications where weather, water or chemical resistance is required.
Virtual Graphics LLC is a label solutions company dedicated to delivering best of class technology, quality and innovation to our customers. Our products are produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.
Jennifer Collazos
Virtual Graphics LLC
+14842946321 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn