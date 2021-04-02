VX Global Announces JV with Benemerito Attorneys at Law
VX Global Inc. announces mandatory reviews for Level III and IV Clients
VX Global Inc. announces regulatory process for its' Capital Markets Platform.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Jonathan Pappie, President and CEO of VX Global Inc., announced that the firm has achieved a Joint Venture alliance with Benemerito Attorneys at Law. VX also announced that they will be using the legal services of his office in reviewing client companies that are onboarding to the VX Global Platform.
— Jonathan Pappie
“We look forward to this partnership in educating clients as to Rule C General solicitations and disclosure obligations as well as insight into offering structures. Attorney Benemerito's firm has Wall Street credentials and deep alliances that will also benefit clients that do not fit our business model on a referral basis. We have also hired him as Counsel for our firm, and believe he is a great asset to our team,” stated Mr. Pappie.
John Benemerito stated that “ VX Global Inc. has a very unique and robust platform that provides clients a pathway to a large base of capital. Their streamlined process embraces compliance and disclosure requirements and regulations regarding Rule C and Reg A issuers, as well as streamlining vital presentation issues. We look forward to assisting clients during the onboarding process. This ensures that they have been briefed, and can use us as a resource for further situations that may arise.”
