Launching of Functional Shampoo Brand MODA MODA™
-World's first application of nature's antioxidant principle (Catecholamine)to shampoosSONGPA GU, SEOUL, KOREA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Challenging the North American market of functional shampoos with patented ingredients co-developed with Dr. Haeshin Lee from MIT!
A cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae) has recently launched a functional shampoo brand, "MODA MODA." It will be launching "Pro-Change Black Shampoo" in early April.
Jointly developed by Dr. Haeshin Lee (PhD), a chemist from MIT, and promoted by a marketer from Samsung, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo" is formulated with a natural antioxidant, patented with its natural ingredients, which reacts with oxygen and sunlight to darken gray hairs gradually.
The antioxidant substance released for the browning of fruit and healing of insects has strongly inspired the development of this product. The Antioxidant Complex, including Black Sesame Extract, Black Mulberry Extract, Black Truffle Extract, Black Cumin Seed Extract, Black Cherry Extract, is the primary raw material of this product. The active ingredients protect the scalp and hair and provide vitality, helping to resolve middle-aged consumers' concerns by darkening gray hairs, minimizing hair loss, and giving hair volume. According to the human body application test results through clinical trials at an accredited institution, single usage has shown immediate darkening of gray hairs. Moreover, four weeks of use has demonstrated significant changes in various areas such as hair dyeing, retention, scalp cleansing, and the improvement of scalp erythema.
Dr. Lee, the product developer, explained the background of development as follows:
"Our product excludes harmful hair dye ingredients (PPDA, 5-Diamine, Toluene-2,5-Diamine Sulfate, m-aminophenol, p-aminophenol, and p-Phenylenediamine) and the eight additives (Silicon, Paraben, Sulfate, Mineral Oil, PAM, Imidazolidinyl urea, Triethanolamine, Artificial colorant, and Flavoring Agents) as well. By employing nature's drowning mechanism, returning the melanin-less gray hair into natural black-brown color via Catecholamine reaction, our product is formulated with EWG Safe Grade ingredients only. Succeeding in the commercialization of the use of safety-guaranteed ingredients, our product is not limited only to middle-ager who requires frequent hair dye. Cancer patients can also use our product with assurance".
Moda Moda Inc also designed the world's first custom container specialized in preventing the antioxidant reaction triggered in the presence of oxygen. This container triple-blocks the topical oxygen first with an aluminum pouch. The incorporating pumping container blocks the oxygen that may flow in while the contents are pumped through the container outlet. MODA MODA's Black Shampoo will be showcased in the world's largest crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, in May to enter the testbed for global hit products, the North American distribution channels such as Amazon and eBay. (End)
[About the Company] MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae) was founded in 2016, focusing on manufacturing and distributing functional cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Researching the best skin recipes based on various source technologies with Dr. Haeshin Lee, BH LAB has obtained a patent for the raw materials and presented functional cosmetics with excellent efficacy and safety. It is currently running a cosmetics brand "Dr. Labella" and a premium cosmetics brand "DL SKIN." Now, it is preparing to launch a functional shampoo brand, "MODA MODA," in April 2021. Moda Moda's products are sold online through Amazon and other retail markets. When the cosmetic industry suffered greatly during the global pandemic in 2020, it recorded sales of about a billion USD, demonstrating a prominent growth trend every year.
