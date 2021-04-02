Emman-pelumi, Multi-Genre Artist Develops A Unique Approach
Music ideal for good vibesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Emman-Pelumi is all about testing the boundaries of what is possible through music and what is not. The versatile artist is exceptionally good at bringing forth new music blends and fusing various genres to make refreshing compositions. Listeners who want to explore new genres but fear a full musical commitment will love this artist’s work.
The resulting genre can roughly be called new age, although Emman-Pelumi attempts to transcend the boundaries of genres and create pure, sensational, and melodic music. The talented musician has released several tracks that listeners are bound to love. Most of them start with a catchy tune, which instantly soothes the mind and makes one relax. They are mostly supplemented with rap, with beats just fast enough to keep the momentum but not disrupt. This unique fusion makes for an enjoyable experience for the listener, usually not found in other types of music.
The ideal audience for Emman-Pelumi’s work is just about anyone who likes music that manages to touch the soul and soothe one’s mind. The uplifting and optimistic tenor to the artist’s work makes it great for lifting spirits and providing motivation to enjoy life despite the lull of daily routines. The artist believes that good music’s first and foremost effect is to encourage one to enjoy all that life has to offer. In this vein, the artist created enjoyable and therapeutic music, great to play while you’re doing yoga or any other meditative activity.
The multi-talented musician is passionate about his career and wants to continue releasing new tracks. Readers can find more information on him on his website. They can also download and buy his music here.
Emman-Pelumi loves interacting with his audience on his social media and is open to interviewing reviews and collaborations.
#####
About
Emmanuel Ogbuji, or Emman-Pelumi, is a twenty-three-year-old musician born in Lagos, Nigeria. The young and multi-talented artist likes to take a unique approach to his music and isn’t afraid of experimentation. He is proud of his ability to astound the listener with his compositions’ pureness and wishes to make melodic grooves that uplift spirits.
Links
Main Website: http://hyperurl.co/cp3g4k
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3lYSOjXkeU
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emmanpelumi/
Other: https://smarturl.it/c2cqmb
https://smarturl.it/dp7wth
EmmanPelumi
EmmanPelumi management
+1 800-983-1362
emmanpelumi@yahoo.com
Rema-Call me Rema Freesyle(Emman-Pelumi Remix)