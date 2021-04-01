Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BCR Ammo Amnesty Program Has Ended

It was popular while it lasted, but like all good things, BCR's steel ammo amnesty program has come to an end.

Steel-jacketed ammo is normally banned at BCR, but wet conditions during February and March minimized the sparking risk, and the program served as an educational opportunity to inform shooters of the different types of ammo on the market.

It's quite possible the program will be resurrected again next winter.

As always, please bring your ammunition in for approval at check in. We look forward to seeing you at BCR soon!

