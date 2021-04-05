Strategic Partnership: Cloudbric and Professtama aim to strengthen cybersecurity in Indonesia

Cloudbric, a web security service provider, announces a strategic partnership with Professtama, one of the largest security solutions providers in Indonesia.

At Cloudbric, we feel both honored and obliged, as this will be an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities as a cloud security specialist.” — Taejoon Jung, CEO of Cloudbric.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric, a leading web security service provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Professtama Development Group, one of the largest security solutions providers in Indonesia. The objective of the partnership is to strengthen Professtama’s cybersecurity and create a synergy that can expand Cloudbric’s client base in Indonesia.

Professtama, first established in 1986, provides various security solutions and services, such as video surveillance, access control, and smart building and cybersecurity, to local enterprises as well as the public sector. With nearly 270 dealers and more than 1,000 security and technology professionals on staff, it has partnered with Hanwha Techwin, Jisung Protech, Oncam, Digifort, and Red Piranha. The company’s new focus has been on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

With its in-depth expertise in cybersecurity, Cloudbric will provide Professtama and its large customer base with web security services. Cloudbric provides a fully managed, cloud-based web application firewall (WAF) solution. As one of the fastest-growing WAF vendors in the Asia-Pacific region, Cloudbric has, alongside its parent company Penta Security Systems, developed a detection engine that can intelligently recognize and block both known and unknown web attacks.

The partnership is especially promising for the Indonesian market, as Professtama manages the website for Asosiasi Teknologi & Industri Sekuriti Indonesia (ATISI: Association of Technology for Security Industry Indonesia). Consequently, Cloudbric is now responsible for the security of the ATISI website as part of its partnership terms with Professtama.

“At Cloudbric, we feel both honored and obliged, as this will be an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities as a cloud security specialist. We hope this partnership will serve as the launching point for expanding our customer base in Indonesia,” said Taejoon Jung, CEO of Cloudbric.

“We are a complete security company focusing not only on physical security but also IT and data security. That's why it is important to us that Cloudbric ensures our website and database are secure. With their easy-to-use platform, we can achieve high-end security,” stated Irwandi Salim, president director of Professtama.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric offers a fully managed WAF service—a cloud-based web application protection tool based on artificial intelligence. Cloudbric’s WAF provides industry-leading precision in malicious traffic detection, courtesy of its proprietary logic-based detection engine. With more than 20 years of industry experience as an in-house venture of Penta Security, Cloudbric combines WAF, DDoS attack protection, and traffic encryption using SSL certificates to provide an affordable, comprehensive web security service for companies. For more information, visit www.cloudbric.com. Managed security service providers, IT consultants, distributors, and resellers may contact Cloudbric at partners@cloudbric.com.

About Professtama

Professtama, first established in 1986, provides various security solutions and services to local enterprises as well as the public sector. With nearly 270 dealers and more than 1,000 security and technology professionals on staff, Professtama has partnered with Hanwha Techwin, Jisung Protech, Oncam, Digifort, and Red Piranha.The company offers integrated security solutions, including video surveillance management, physical security information management, facial recognition, palm vein biometrics, and asset tracking. To learn more about Professtama, visit www.professtama.com.