Oasis Focus Inc. Joins America’s Promise Alliance
KELLER, TX, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Focus Inc. today announced it has become an official partner of America’s Promise Alliance. As a partner, Oasis Focus Inc. will work with America’s Promise to help America’s young people receive the resources they need to lead healthy, successful lives.
America’s Promise Alliance is the nation’s largest network dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth. The Alliance brings together more than 400 organizations and thousands of community leaders to focus the nation’s attention on young people’s lives and voices, lead bold campaigns to expand opportunity, conduct groundbreaking research on what young people need to thrive, and accelerate the adoption of strategies that help young people succeed. GradNation, a signature campaign, has helped to increase the nation’s high school graduation rate to a record high. In the past 12 years, an additional 2 million young people have graduated from high school.
Founded in 1997 at the Presidents’ Summit for America’s Future, America’s Promise leads an alliance of organizations, communities and individuals dedicated to fulfilling the presidential declaration signed on that day calling upon the nation to keep five crucial promises to every young person in America: the presence of caring adults in their lives; safe surroundings to live, learn and grow; healthy starts and healthy childhoods; an effective education that builds marketable skills; and opportunities to serve others.
As an official partner, Oasis Focus Inc. will support and take part in the work of America’s Promise to help more of the nation’s young people experience the Five Promises and finish high school prepared for college and the 21st century workforce.
Oasis Focus Inc. founders, Drs. Johnson and Feyi Obamehinti, are elated for this partnership to help leverage America's Promise Alliance resources in providing oasis of hope to underserved communities for America's future leaders.
To learn more about America’s Promise Alliance, visit www.americaspromise.org.
Dr. Johnson Obamehinti
Dr. Johnson Obamehinti
Oasis Focus Inc.
+1 682-233-1603
info@oasisfocus.org
