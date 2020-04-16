Simply Amazing Women by Celebrity K.C. Armstrong features Dr. Feyi Obamehinti and twelve other women who are overcomers

Simply Amazing Women by Celebrity Radio Host K.C. Armstrong

Simply Amazing Women by Celebrity K.C. Armstrong features Dr. Feyi Obamehinti and twelve other women who have overcome life's challenges and now help others.

KELLER, TEXAS, USA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in Phoenix, AZ and raised in Nigeria, Africa- Dr. Feyi Obamehinti is a shining example of making lemonades when life gives you lemons. In Celebrity Radio Host K.C. Armstrong's new book, Simply Amazing Women : Be Inspired, Dr. Feyi Obamehinti and twelve other women share their stories of overcoming life's intense challenges and how each woman is using their overcoming wisdom to help others find purpose, healing and transformation.Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer at Midwest Book Review states, "If ever there was a good time to publish an inspirational collection of stories, it's now." Simply Amazing Women is about choosing the kinds of responses during adversity that translate to survival and courage. While these mini-biographies were compiled before Covid-19, they highlight the ongoing need for inspiration now as never before, and are intended, like those in its predecessor Simply Amazing Special Author’s Edition, to provide the encouragement to not just go on with life, but make it the best possible.The examples posed by these women all demonstrate paths to rising above adversity. Readers receive a survey filled with intense battles involving self-healing, transformation, and the kind of self-improvement that leads to helping others both through example and by outward-oriented effort.Take 'A Mother's Love', a hard-hitting interview with mother Marcy Stone about an amazing journey into motherhood against all odds. K.C. Armstrong's interview here is designed to follow the building blocks of how Marcy Stone evolved her life perspective and came to rely on it to face and overcome many obstacles in her life. From how she overcomes impossible predictions to her realizations of what it really means to be a mother, her story is filled with insights readers will find hard-hitting, remarkable, and clear in their progressive learning opportunities.Another thoroughly engrossing piece is 'A Song of Gratitude', an interview with Dr. Feyi Obamehinti, who met her abusive mother for the first time at age 16. Dr. Obamehinti's life experience not only led her to become a prominent Christian figure serving as an example for other women, but helped her build a strong family without many of the challenges she faced as a child: "Sometimes, we have to become what we never had. For me, that meant being a loving, caring and present mother for our daughters" affirms, Dr. Obamehinti.As these remarkable lives unfold through interviews designed to pinpoint the origins of their strengths and perspectives, readers are treated to a moving, inspirational account offering various strategies for overcoming adversity. As a new world replete with fear, death, and division emerges, there is no better time for reading and considering this book's underlying message about not just survival, but building and rebuilding a better life from the ashes of disaster. Very highly recommended as a torchlight guiding the way to transformation.Barbara Bamberger Scott of US Review of Books, applauded K.C. Armstrong for shining an encouraging spotlight on the women's unique experiences. He appropriately prefaces each woman’s account of barriers and successes and, when needed, deftly prompts, offering pertinent facts and gently phrased questions. It’s an effective technique, creating a comfort zone of understanding. Interviewees are respected as they recount defining moments and share accumulated wisdom. This is the second in the Simply Amazing series, with interviews taking place in Armstrong’s internet and FM outlet WMAP (World’s Most Amazing People). His introduction references the current COVID-19 pandemic, remarking that all the stories in this aggregation involve “a personal pandemic that one has to somehow get through.” International in scope, this volume will doubtless be inspirational for women of any age and provide a lively focus for women’s groups and forums across the globe.Simply Amazing Women goes on sale, Friday, May 1, 2020. This is a book that speaks to where our world is at the moment and offers healing and encouragement as the world looks to life after Covid-19. Visit www.wmapradio.com/simply-amazing-women to purchase copies and share with family and friends.Simply Amazing Women: K.C. Armstrong || WMAP PublishingHardcover: 978-1-7347058-0-5 $28.99Paperback: 978-1-7347058-2-9 $19.99Ebook: 978-1-7347058-1-2 $8.99



