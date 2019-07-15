Oasis Focus Inc. a Nonprofit Organization Releases an Empowerment Tool for U.S. Public School Teachers.

The Educator's Compass

KELLER, TEXAS, U.S.A, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oasis Focus Inc. Releases an Empowerment Tool for U.S. Public School Teachers.KELLER, TX, USA, July 16, 2019Oasis Focus Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides an oasis of hope in the marketplace, to families and public schools. Founded in 2009 by Drs. Johnson & Feyi Obamehinti, the organization is supported by a dedicated board and advisory members who contribute their expertise to the mission of the organization.On Friday, July 2019, Oasis Focus Inc. released its first publication in the form of a weekly Bible Study just for educators. Written by seven authors, mostly educators themselves, the Educator’s Compass is designed for lunch time when teachers can use their time any way they so choose. As educators, the authors were able to write from their own experiences and how their faith has been the driving force of their sustenance in public school.In an April 2019 article published by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank created in 1986, the current crisis within the teaching profession was profiled in a report. The report was titled: ‘U.S. schools struggle to hire and retain teachers.’ It was a second in a series report examining the magnitude of teacher shortage and the working conditions and other factors that contribute to the shortage. The report described the challenges schools face in staffing themselves, both as a consequence of the teacher shortage and further contributing to it. Furthermore, the report indicated that a high share of public school teachers are leaving their posts: 13.8 percent are either leaving their school or leaving teaching altogether. EPI report also states that schools are having a harder time filling the vacancies. A shortage of teachers is detrimental to students, teachers’ and the public education system.Oasis Focus Inc. recognizes how vital these challenges are to the overall purpose of a quality education that every student needs to fulfill their purposes as contributing members of our society. Many of its current board and advisory members are educators who know firsthand the challenges teachers face in the professions. Since Oasis Focus Inc. believes that teachers are our public schools’ greatest assets, the board designed the Educator’s Compass to build community during lunch time. The Educator’s Compass is a weekly Bible Study curriculum intended to provide weekly spiritual navigation and orientation for public school educators; in other for them to receive encouragement and community with each other through the Bible. The goal of the Educator’s Compass is to equip and empower educators. Oasis Focus Inc. wants to help maintain our greatest assets: teachers for the long haul. Through the weekly lunch time Bible Study, teachers will be able to nurture their spirits and souls. Invariably, students will be thebeneficiaries of well nurtured educators.The Educator’s Compass is authored by Dr. Johnson Obamehinti, Dr. Feyi Obamehinti, Linda Reese, M.Ed., Joyce Spears, M.Ed., Tammy Wright, M.S., Vicki Vaughn, M.Ed. and Camille Cueto, B.S. There is a section in the back of the book, titled: ‘Meet Our Authors’ where you can learn more about each contributing author.To purchase copies for educators in your community, visit the Amazon store at: https://amzn.to/2JJwbR3 To learn more about Oasis Focus Inc. visit www.oasisfocus.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.