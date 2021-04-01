The Canadian's Guide to Online Grocery Shopping in Vancouver
As society advances, people no longer need to set foot inside a grocery store. Get the guide to online grocery shopping in Vancouver here.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With or without the pandemic, online grocery shopping will definitely become a trend in 2021 and beyond. In fact, a recent survey shows that 86% of Canadians would like their groceries delivered to their homes.
That's a significant percentage of the population who is interested in click-and-deliver.
If you live in the Vancouver area, then you have a lot of options to contend with. That's great because it means the online grocery shopping in Vancouver will need to innovate to get more of the market share.
The winner in all this is you, the customer.
Read on to see what are your options when online grocery shopping in Vancouver, and what are the various delivery fees.
Instacart - Hire a Shopper to Grocery Shop for You
The first option you are probably going to look at is Instacart. It's so convenient because you can hire someone to go grocery shopping for you.
You get a shopper assigned to you, depending on the delivery times, and slots you requested.
Depending on your requests, the shopper will go out into the grocery store, like Wal-mart, Loblaws, T&T, Superstore and select your groceries, pay for them, and deliver them to you.
The positive aspect here is that you get a real live human who's experienced at grocery shopping, picking the best produce and items for you.
The hard thing about this is that you are choosing slots for delivery, which means that if you don't order in advance, you might end up with an undesirable slot.
Ensure that you add in as many instructions as you can. Also, if you can give your shopper alternatives to your list, that would be ideal.
The delivery fee for Instacart is $3.99 for same-day orders over $35.
Amazon Fresh Does Grocery Delivery Through Whole Foods
There are 13 Whole Foods stores in Canada, 7 in Ontario, and 6 in British Columbia. This is what Amazon Fresh leverages when they deliver fresh groceries to customers in Toronto and Vancouver.
Amazon will offer produce, dairy, and frozen food through this online grocery shopping method.
With a prime membership (which is $79 a year), you can get one- and two-hour membership delivery services.
Specific Grocery Stores Do Their Own Delivery as Well
Grocery stores West Vancouver like the ones below do their own grocery delivery and can be helpful if you prefer the brands or the items that come from a particular store.
Save-On-Foods (minimum order value of $40)
Kiki's (free delivery on orders over $30)
Spud (free delivery on orders over $99)
Stongs (minimum order of $50 and $10.99 for delivery)
Farm to Table Market (minimum order of $60 and free delivery)
If you have already been visiting these stores for grocery shopping, then this makes your decision even easier.
One of the issues with online grocery shopping in Vancouver is that currently due to the influx of customers, many stores are running out of stock. But that's a temporary situation, to be sure.
Prepared Meals Delivered to Your Door in Vancouver
If you are the kind of person who loves eating home-cooked meals, but doesn't actually want to spend time making the meal, then prepared meals delivered to your door are the ticket.
The great thing about prepared meals is that you don't have to sacrifice taste, or health when ordering such meals. They are chockfull of delicious, and nutritious ingredients that will skyrocket your productivity and energy.
There are many such delivery services in Vancouver that you could avail yourself of.
Meals on Wheels
Fed Fed Fed
MakeGoodFood.ca
Farm to Table Market
If you are concerned about the efficacy of ordering prepared meals, try them out once or twice, and then compare them to your home-cooked meals.
Not only will you save time with these prepared meals, but you will also save on costs, especially since some prepared meal options use top-notch ingredients, spices, and herbs that you wouldn't have in your pantry.
The Unique Offering of Farm to Table Market
The brilliant thing about using Farm to Table Market for your prepared meals and grocery needs is that they source a lot of their products locally!
You might be concerned about the environmental implications of transporting food from all over the world to Vancouver, the number of resources wasted, the manpower required, and such.
This is called your food footprint and it matters.
Everyone wants to take care of their health and eat nutritious foods, but not at the cost of Mother Earth and the environment. Going green isn't a cool thing to do anymore, it's a necessity to sustain life beyond our generation.
That's where Farm to Table Market comes in. They scour local vendors, growers and farmers, constantly searching for fresh, nutritious, and unique products, to share with you.
This ensures that everything you buy from them is a quality product.
This is not to say that this will limit you and your foodie senses in any way. You will still be able to completely please your culinary needs, take care of your health, and ensure a bright future for the next generation of Canadians.
There is an art and a science to selecting the best growers, knowing what the food's personality is like, and when to pick them and bring them into the store. It isn't as simple as it might sound.
Put your trust in Farm to Table Market as they have been doing this for 8 years now, ever since they began in a quiet Ambleside Park neighbourhood.
There Are Many Options for Online Grocery Shopping in Vancouver
Online grocery shopping in Vancouver keeps on expanding and growing as the demands of customers like you keep transforming.
The main thing for you to remember is that there is no need to sacrifice your palate and health when you are using your credit card to do grocery delivery.
As long as you plan 24-48 hours in advance, and remember to stick to your favourites, you will do fine.
