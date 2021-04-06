Diversity Professional Magazine Announces Digital Launch of Spring “Innovation” Issue

On the cover of Diversity Professional magazine's spring Innovation edition is CDW’s Director of Business Diversity Kristin Malek, sharing her leadership journey in the DEI space and the personal experiences that shaped her path.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, an interactive international publication for the diversity, equity and inclusion industry with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, has announced the launch of its spring Innovation issue.

The new edition – now available as a full-color digital publication on the Diversity Professional magazine website – spotlights success stories and challenges of leaders in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, and their supplier diversity and diversity and inclusion strategies. Through a series of in-depth stories featuring interviews, profiles, trends, insights and commentary on the industry, Diversity Professional explores the contribution of effective DEI strategies to businesses and the many ways in which inclusive and diverse leadership impacts how we live and work in the modern world.

On the cover of the spring Innovation edition is CDW’s Director of Business Diversity Kristin Malek, sharing her leadership journey in the DEI space and the personal experiences that shaped her path. Industry leaders featured in this issue include Black Business Association CEO and President Earl “Skip” Cooper II, GSD&M Vendor Partner Diversity Director Max Rutherford, and Oñeva Inc CEO and President Anita Darden Gardyne as well as Freddie Mac, Merck, The PhD Project and more.

Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons shares, “As a trusted resource for diverse professionals, we are taking the publication to the next level with our competitive approach to informational content, innovative design and meaningful engagement that bridge information, access and opportunity. We are proud to play a role in furthering the success of diverse professionals and helping our readers better understand how to reach their highest potential by identifying their goals, leveraging their talents and building the right relationships.”

Each issue showcases next generation leaders, small and disadvantaged businesses, government opportunities, industry news, corporate responsibility, and organizations with a commitment to DEI. With a diverse team of writers, designers and members on its advisory council, Diversity Professional magazine serves to advance economic inclusion for underrepresented groups by focusing on issues that impact employment, entrepreneurship and business. The upcoming summer edition will be the magazine’s fifth anniversary issue, with a cover story focus on female chief diversity officers making great strides in every industry.

“It is an honor to helm the editorial at a publication dedicated to creating positive change in DEI by raising awareness and sharing expertise across multiple industries. In 2021, Diversity Professional will broaden its reach to include global coverage in DEI across industries and sectors, bringing deeper reporting on the unique challenges that minorities, women, veterans and the LGBTQ community face in furthering their professional and personal goals,” says Diversity Professional’s Managing Editor Ruksana Hussain, an award-winning journalist with a 20-year career across global print and digital media.

To read the spring Innovation edition of Diversity Professional out now, visit www.diversityprofessional.com