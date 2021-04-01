Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,044 in the last 365 days.

Zinda Law Group Reaches Settlement on Behalf of El Paso Motor Vehicle Collision Victim

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Zinda, Burgess Williams, and John Harper of Zinda Law Group have reached a settlement with El Paso Healthcare System, dba Del Sol Medical Center, William Rosser, and Chubb Insurance, on behalf of Daniel Lares, an 18-year-old student who was injured in a motor vehicle collision on December 6, 2019, in the 7800 block of Gateway Boulevard in El Paso, Texas.

The petition was filed in the 448th Judicial District Court in El Paso County, Texas. Parties reached settlement on January 6, 2021. The docket number was 2019-DCV4971.

About Zinda Law Group, PLLC

Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Zinda Law Group has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida.

For media inquiries, email us at media@zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312.

Kelsey Yarbrough
Zinda Law Group
+1 8008635312
email us here

You just read:

Zinda Law Group Reaches Settlement on Behalf of El Paso Motor Vehicle Collision Victim

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.