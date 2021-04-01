Zinda Law Group Reaches Settlement on Behalf of El Paso Motor Vehicle Collision Victim
EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Zinda, Burgess Williams, and John Harper of Zinda Law Group have reached a settlement with El Paso Healthcare System, dba Del Sol Medical Center, William Rosser, and Chubb Insurance, on behalf of Daniel Lares, an 18-year-old student who was injured in a motor vehicle collision on December 6, 2019, in the 7800 block of Gateway Boulevard in El Paso, Texas.
The petition was filed in the 448th Judicial District Court in El Paso County, Texas. Parties reached settlement on January 6, 2021. The docket number was 2019-DCV4971.
About Zinda Law Group, PLLC
Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Zinda Law Group has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida.
For media inquiries, email us at media@zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312.
Kelsey Yarbrough
