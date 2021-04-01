Large Tract of Undeveloped Commercially Zoned Land in Loudoun County, VA, set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
The 35.08± acres of undeveloped land zoned C-2, CI-1 & AR1 is located on the commercial side of town close to bank, post office, restaurants, gas station and more.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 35± acre parcel zoned C-2 & CI-1 in Lovettsville, Loudoun County, VA - on Friday, April 16 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell one of the largest tracts of undeveloped commercial property in Loudoun County, VA. Once owned by Walter L. Engle, this property is located directly behind the Lovettsville Post Office, and is only 2 miles from the MARC train in Brunswick, MD, and close to Leesburg, VA, Harpers Ferry, WV, Frederick, MD and Dulles Airport!” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits!”
“While the property is located directly behind 15 North Church St., Lovettsville, VA 20180, the auction will be conducted off site at the Lovettsville Game Club (16 South Berlin Pike, Lovettsville, VA 20180),” said Craig Damewood, auction coordinator.
“The 35.08± acres of undeveloped land, formerly the property of Walter L. Engle, Jr. (long time Lovettsville land owner & businessman), zoned C-2, CI-1 & AR1 is located on the commercial side of town close to bank, post office, restaurants, gas station and more,” noted Damewood. “This is a growing area with a median household income of $116,000/year.”
Please direct all zoning questions to Director of Planning for the Town of Lovettsville, John Merrithew, 540-755-3004 or 301-514-7152
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call contact Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The auction is conducted in partnership with Damewood Auctioneers, Purcellville, VA, www.damewoodauctioneers.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales.
