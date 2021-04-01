Florida PSC Approves Change in FPL’s Fuel Charge

“Fuel costs are a major factor in generating electricity, and this year FPL is experiencing higher fuel costs than it originally projected,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Utilities do not earn a profit on fuel charges, and the PSC will continue to ensure they have done everything possible to keep fuel costs reasonable, while maintaining a reliable fuel supply.”

As a result of today’s approval, FPL customers will see a bill increase beginning in May to reflect its under recovery of fuel costs. A residential customer’s monthly 1,000-kilowatt hour (kWh) bill for May through December 2021 will be $103.02, an increase of $3.97 over the current bill of $99.05.

The fuel and capacity cost component of customers’ bills is set for each calendar year, but mid-course corrections are used when a utility’s costs increase or decrease significantly in the interim. Under Commission rules, a utility must notify the PSC when it expects an under- or over-recovery greater than 10 percent.

Current fuel factors for Florida’s investor-owned utilities were set by the PSC during the November 2020 annual cost recovery clause hearing. FPL serves nearly 5 million customer accounts in Florida.

